Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POW. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.77 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

