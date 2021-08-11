Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

FUN opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

