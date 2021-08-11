L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

