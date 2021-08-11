Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

