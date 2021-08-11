Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

