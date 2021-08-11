National Bank Financial Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$141.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$129.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.07. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$93.66 and a 12-month high of C$132.88.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

