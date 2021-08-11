Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 33,863 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

