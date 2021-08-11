Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.91. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 56.21.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

