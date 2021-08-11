Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian upped their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.30.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.19.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

