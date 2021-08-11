Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

