Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NMRK opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

