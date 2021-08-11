Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MOLN. Cowen assumed coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

