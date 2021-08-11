Barclays Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $30.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $228,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

