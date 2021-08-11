The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $128.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,971 shares of company stock worth $33,884,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

