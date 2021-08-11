Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY):

8/5/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41). They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76). They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a "buy" rating. They now have a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock, up previously from €39.00 ($45.88).

7/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a "buy" rating. They now have a €339.00 ($398.82) price target on the stock, up previously from €35.00 ($41.18).

7/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a "buy" rating.

6/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank AG has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

