HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ETON has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.