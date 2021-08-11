Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

AFG opened at $133.63 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.14.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,481 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,628. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

