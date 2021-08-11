KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.50 Million

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $682.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.