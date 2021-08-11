SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

ALNY stock opened at $207.73 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,953,021 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

