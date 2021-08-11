Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Issued By Oppenheimer

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AQB opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

