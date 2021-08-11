HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTGM stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

