Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALYA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

