Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAST. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.