Lumentum (LITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

