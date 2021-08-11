Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conformis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conformis in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $83,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

