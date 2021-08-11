Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $34.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $29.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $74.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $153.78 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,200.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,222.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

