ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.39 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

