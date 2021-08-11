Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Hold

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

LCI stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lannett by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

