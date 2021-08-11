Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,496 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.