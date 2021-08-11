Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $31.13.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

