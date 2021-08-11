Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $66.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

