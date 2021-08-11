Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.79. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.