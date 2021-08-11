Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

