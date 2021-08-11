AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

