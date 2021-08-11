Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.53 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

