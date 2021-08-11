Head to Head Analysis: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.96% 0.72%

47.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.66 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.79

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $29.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Emergent Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.