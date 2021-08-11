Financial Contrast: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,702.80 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -0.80 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.25 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.08

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.36%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.