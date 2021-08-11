$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

