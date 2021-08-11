SVB Leerink Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $583.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.