Denali Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

DNLI opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

