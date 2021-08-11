Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Oppenheimer

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 35,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

