Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dynavax Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.