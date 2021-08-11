Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.