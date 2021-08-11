Sierra Wireless (SW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million.

TSE SW opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of C$13.07 and a 52 week high of C$28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $326,633.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

