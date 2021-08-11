Xometry (XMTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XMTR stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

A number of analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

