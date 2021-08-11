Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

