PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

