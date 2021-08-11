Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

