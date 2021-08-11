Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $13.12 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

