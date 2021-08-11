Scotiabank Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.81.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

